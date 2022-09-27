One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC.

One person was exposed to the skunk and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Two dogs were also exposed and will quarantine based on the South Carolina Rabies Control Act requirements.

According to officials, the skunk was tested on September 23, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 26.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets came into contact with this skunk or any other suspicious animals, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585. People can also call (888) 847-0902 after hours or on holidays.

