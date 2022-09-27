Road closes as crews respond to gas leak in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are responding to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue.

Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area.

According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the leak will be closed until further notice. They added that the gas company was notified.

