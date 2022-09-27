SC officials suspend some veterinary requirements for animal evacuations due to Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina officials say they’re waiving certain requirements for farm and companion animals being evacuated from Florida and Georgia due to Hurricane Ian.

Clemson University says the action was requested by animal health officials in Florida.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of the hurricane, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” says South Carolina State veterinarian Michael Neault, and Director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

Officials say regulations for interstate movement and animal identification are in place to prevent the spread of disease - but many Southeastern states have made similar modifications during past hurricanes.

Health and animal officials say the waivers only apply to animals being evacuated due to the hurricane.

For more specific details visit Clemson University’s Animal Emergencies webpage.

