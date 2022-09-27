Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area.

Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that they will release more details about the changes in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.