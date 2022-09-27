“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

By Anna Arinder
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board.

In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”.

The book had been under review for almost a month after a parent from Daniel High School filed a complaint. You can read the full story here.

During public comments, person after person spoke out against the book. No one spoke in favor of the book.

Per school board policy, “Stamped” will come back under review in 5 years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man charged after shots fired in Anderson County
Man faces charges after shots fired in Anderson County
Most Wanted: September 26
Most Wanted: September 26
Ray Kelly agrees to be represented by a public defender after his trial has already started
Murder trial underway for man accused of dragging deputy with car
Zachary Hughes
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
Governor McMaster
Governor McMaster speaks in Greer