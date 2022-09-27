“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board.

In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”.

The book had been under review for almost a month after a parent from Daniel High School filed a complaint. You can read the full story here.

During public comments, person after person spoke out against the book. No one spoke in favor of the book.

Per school board policy, “Stamped” will come back under review in 5 years.

