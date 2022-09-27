UofSC reschedules game against SC State

FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is moving its game against South Carolina State University to Thursday night due to the threat of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Midlands.

Instead of happening Saturday at noon, the Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. Television coverage of the game will be announced Tuesday.

All tickets for the Saturday game will be honored on Thursday night, according to officials.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

The reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams has been postponed.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 on Tuesday morning as it made landfall in Cuba. The Midlands are expected to see high winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

You can keep up with the latest updates by clicking here.

Information on other UofSC athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced later.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School Football
High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change
President Biden receives Braves jersey from Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker.
Atlanta Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series victory
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) reacts after a blocked field goal by New Orleans...
Panthers beat Saints for first win of season thanks to strong defensive performance