17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.

The teen was arrested Tuesday, during a warrants service, at a home on Roame Road near Westminster.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, a deputy was notified of a possible shooting and the gunshot victim was found in a hospital in Georgia. The deputy began the process of gathering evidence in the case and learned that the victim was shot at a home Little Choestoea Road near Westminster earlier Sunday.

Based on evidence collected, deputies said they obtained arrest warrants against the 17-year-old suspect.

According to the arrest warrants, the victim was shot in the back with a handgun as the victim was fleeing.

Deputies mentioned that a juvenile who is charged with a Class A, B or C felony can be tried as an adult.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

MORE NEWS: SLED, coroner responding to deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office engaged in a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Edwards...
Sheriff gives update after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
SLED agent testifies about items found in the Nissan Ray Kelly was driving
Testimony in trial of man accused of killing deputy shifts to inside Nissan
Matthew Andrew Foster
SLED: Upstate man accused of touching minor, grabbing woman’s breasts charged
AT&T First Net Truck
AT&T’s disaster equipment on standby ahead of Hurricane Ian