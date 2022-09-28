17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.

The teen was arrested Tuesday, during a warrants service, at a home on Roame Road near Westminster.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, a deputy was notified of a possible shooting and the gunshot victim was found in a hospital in Georgia. The deputy began the process of gathering evidence in the case and learned that the victim was shot at a home Little Choestoea Road near Westminster earlier Sunday.

Based on evidence collected, deputies said they obtained arrest warrants against the 17-year-old suspect.

According to the arrest warrants, the victim was shot in the back with a handgun as the victim was fleeing.

Deputies mentioned that a juvenile who is charged with a Class A, B or C felony can be tried as an adult.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

