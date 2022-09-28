AT&T’s disaster equipment on standby ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - AT&T Network says it is ready for Hurricane Ian with an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.

The network said it is closely monitoring and preparing for the storm that is expected to impact the southeast over the next few days. Its’ preparation includes:

Topping off fuel generators.

Testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites.

Protecting physical facilities against flooding.

Staging other emergency response and network recovery equipment in strategic locations for quick deployment following the storm.

Staging dedicated FirstNet deployable network assets for use by public safety agencies on FirstNet to request as needed.

AT&T All Weather Flying COW (AT&T Network)

More generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities have been installed, and electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels have been moved, according to the network.

“Customers rely on us, especially during major storms,” said Jane Sosebee, president, AT&T South Carolina. “That’s why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. And we do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We’ve worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews, and are ready to respond if needed. We’re also closely linked with South Carolina public officials in their storm response efforts.”

The company said the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs. The fleet includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers that can be quickly deployed to support customers and first responders.

Response equipment readied in the wake of an event includes:

Mobile cell sites and mobile command centers like Cell on Wheels (COWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs)

Emergency communications vehicles (ECVs)

Flying Cell on Wings (Flying COWs)

Drones for assessing cell site damage

A self-sufficient base camp: This is complete with sleeping bunks, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry facilities, an on-site nurse and meals ready to eat (MREs).

Hazmat equipment and supplies

Technology and support trailers to provide infrastructure support and mobile heating ventilation and air conditioning

Internal and external resources for initial assessment and recovery efforts

As the southeast prepares for severe weather, here are some tips provided by AT&T.

