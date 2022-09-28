Coroner identifies motorcyclist in Travelers Rest crash

Crews are responding to a deadly crash on N. Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash at the intersection of North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountains Road.

The coroner said the crash happened sometime after 5 p.m. when a motorcyclist traveling on North Poinsett Highway crashed into a sports utility vehicle.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Charles Forest Taylor who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said the intersection where the crash happened is currently closed.

Police are still investigating the crash.

