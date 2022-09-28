Coroner identifies motorcyclist in Travelers Rest crash

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash at the intersection of North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountains Road.

The coroner said the crash happened sometime after 5 p.m. when a motorcyclist traveling on North Poinsett Highway crashed into a sports utility vehicle.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Charles Forest Taylor who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said the intersection where the crash happened is currently closed.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.