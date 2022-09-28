Debate over “Woven” project continues, developers show residents new changes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may remember plans for a big development in West Greenville called “Woven.” It’s a mixed-use apartment proposal off Pendleton Street.

Ever since developers got the initial approval from city council back in August, nearby residents have been very outspoken against it. Tuesday, they had the chance to voice their concerns to developers.

As expected the developers had a lot of questions thrown at them. They also showed residents the project changes they’ve been working on. But, will the changes be enough to get residents on board with the idea?

Since “Woven” split the City Council, West Greenville residents and businesses have been split too.

“I want things like this walkable, I want to have more businesses coming to the area” said one resident during the meeting.

The approval from the city council came with caveats. Developers had to take a few steps back and make changes. Tuesday they presented a whole new rendering.

The new “Woven” has different colors, triple the green space to create more of a buffer between the building and homes nearby. And they knocked it down from 254 units to 240. The building is six stories total, but only rises four stories on the side that faces the neighborhood.

“It’s an enormous project and I think that’s what we’re all scared about. We appreciate that they’re addressing the height but that’s one of three really big issues,” said Cherington Shucker, a resident who’s been outspoken against the project.

Residents still expressed concern over increased traffic, and the affordability of the project. Some people in attendance did show up to support, saying they are happy with the 48 affordable units developers are offering and more happy the village will get something new.

Other residents who do want something new, argued “Woven” just needs more time – or at least wait until the city decides on a new development code which is currently in the works.

“I’m disappointed because I think we can do better. If we work together to co-design something that makes sense for the residents and businesses,” said Shucker.

No word yet on when developers might bring the project back to council for the next approval. We’ll keep you updated.

