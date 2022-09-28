Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian.

They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general laborers.

3R, Inc. says you can contact them 24/7 for more information at 864-848-1312.

