Greenville Walk to End Alzheimer’s raising money for support, research

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over 1,000 people are ready to walk to end Alzheimer’s in Greenville this weekend.

The biggest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association has already raised more than $263,000 this year, and that number will only continue to go up until Saturday.

Nearly 100,000 people in South Carolina live with Alzheimer’s, and about 200,000 serve as their caregivers.

“It’s really hard,” said Michael Martin. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Martin is preparing for what has become a family tradition over the last few years, participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Martin’s father-in-law Woody was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s a little over four years ago.

Woody is an army veteran with a giving heart. He and his wife moved to Taylors so Martin and Woody’s daughter could help care for him.

“You’re caring for someone that’s dying, and there are constant reminders of that, and it’s a real emotional struggle,” explained Martin.

Martin’s story is not unique, and that’s why Senior Director of Development for the SC Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Kimberly Best says the walk is so important.

“While it is our biggest fundraising event, it is also our biggest awareness event. Our biggest opportunity to draw people in and let them see, taste, feel what it means to have the support of the Alzheimer’s Association,” she said.

So far, Martin has raised more than $3,200. It’s that support that always blows him away.

“People that have donated to me over the years, maybe a couple of them have met my father-in-law. They don’t know him, but they know someone who has struggled with this disease,” he said.

All the money raised for the event goes directly to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. 60 percent of the funds stay local in South Carolina to help fund different programs for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

“The first several years, we didn’t need a lot of resources, but now where he’s at, we do, and it’s really great to have that at our disposal through the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Martin.

Even with the forecast for Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Greenville is still scheduled to go on. Click here to track any updates to the event.

