Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash set to close ahead of 36th anniversary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash is set to close just 6 days ahead of what would have been the business’ 36th anniversary.

Canopy Car Wash, located at 2312 Wade Hampton Boulevard, opened on Oct. 6, 1986, and is closing Friday, Sept. 30. 2022.

The car wash was bought by Papa Bear Car Wash back in May of 2022. The new owner is putting $3.5 million dollars into remodeling.

According to Papa Bear’s website, the new car wash is expected to open in spring of 2023.

