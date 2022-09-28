Greer Arts and Eats Festival postponed due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Arts and Eats Festival committee says they’re rescheduling the event after monitoring the local impact of Hurricane Ian.

The committee says these conditions will impact the safety of festival goers, vendors, volunteers, and emergency workers.

Festival representatives say they’ll announce the rescheduled date soon.

