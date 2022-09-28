Highway Patrol reminding drivers to stop for school bus stop arm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to be aware of school bus stop arms.

So far this year, troopers said there have been over 640 stop arm violations in the state and approximately 180 in just the Upstate.

Sgt. Matt Southern and Sgt. Joe Hovis are expected to talk about the dangers, costs, fines, and more that occur from stop arm violations.

“We need to get this message out to everyone with regards to this serious issue,” said Sgt. Hovis.

