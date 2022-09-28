Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the homeowner had been shot at least once after getting into an argument with some visitors. The suspects, a group of four black men in their 20s, then fled the scene in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with a headlight out.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the scene is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.

