The Kindred Spirits: A store with only Upstate artist creations

One store in Spartanburg has curated a collection of local items all in one place. The Kindred Spirits say they’re all about cultivating originality and reminding you you’re one of a kind.

“It’s nice and it’s healing to be around beautiful things,” said Kathryn Macdonald, owner of The Kindred Spirits.

Hidden in downtown Spartanburg, you’ll find The Kindred Spirits.

“We love artists and they feel very kindred to us,” Macdonald explained. “We pull our goods from over 60 local artists.”

A small business started by two artists-- a mom and her daughter.

“People always ask us what our business plan was and we always say we didn’t have one,” Macdonald mentioned. “We just wanted to have fun. So, we’re still having fun six years on.”

Walking through the store, you’ll find jewelry, art and interior decorations.

Macdonald says top sellers include ceramic crosses and all-natural candles. The owner uses her art skills with textiles, having first started sewing at the age of four.

“We have upcycled clothes, I rescue clothes, people give me stuff. So we have a pre-loved closet, upcycled and then we have designer.”

The mother/daughter tag team started the store after the original building owner no longer needed all the space.

“It started in just this [front] room and then she didn’t need that room and then she didn’t need that room,” Macdonald said.

While her daughter Margaret now has her own studio, you’ll still find her paintings at Kindred. Her work, along with every item in the store, made right here in South Carolina.

“I’ve even had people come and say ‘oh, what do we have to do to be in your store?’ and the very first thing I say is you have to be in the Upstate,” Macdonald mentioned. “I’ve got so many artists that make beautiful things right here in the Upstate, that I don’t need to go to the market.”

Many customers coming in for that unique one-of-a-kind gift.

“We have what no one else has. You can’t find it on Amazon,” Macdonald added.

The owner says you also won’t find the same customer service at major retailers, as Macdonald loves creating connections with those who walk in her door.

“They just need someone to talk to, need a friendly voice,” Macdonald said of her customers. “[They] need to hear some encouraging words. I’m thrilled to get to be that person.”

The Kindred Spirits is open 11am-4pm Tuesday through Saturday.

All of their items are also available to be purchased online.

