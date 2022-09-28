Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend.
Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle.
No other details about suspects or charges were given. We will update this story as we learn more.
