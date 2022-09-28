Prosecution to wrap up case in trial of charged with killing deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state’s case against Ray Kelly is expected to wrap up Thursday. 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said he plans to call his final witness when the trial resumes Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Kelly faces charges of murder, resisting arrest with assault, drug trafficking and other charges in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 traffic stop along Interstate 85 that ultimately led to the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper.

13th Circuit Public Defender Mindy Lipinski declined to say whether Kelly or any other witnesses would be called to testify.

The third day of testimony shifted from the site of the interstate crash to inside the Nissan the defendant was driving.

The state’s first witness of the day was a sergeant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol who analyzed automobile data collected from the Interstate 85 collision on Oct. 20, 2020. Investigators said the crash happened after Kelly tried to avoid arrest during a traffic stop by driving off as Jumper held onto the car.

Earlier in the trial, the jury watched various angles of dash and body camera videos. The footage showed Kelly scuffling with deputies before driving the Nissan into the path of an 18-wheeler. Additional video showed how immediately after the semi collision, the Nissan rolled into the path of a patrol car responding to the scene.

The trooper testified that it is his opinion, based on the data he analyzed, that the patrol car hit the Nissan but not Jumper.

13th Circuit Public Defender Mindy Lipinski challenged the trooper’s findings by pointing out that data shows the patrol car was driving at a speed of 103 miles per hour and that the analysis did not include other data that would have been available.

The prosecution asked the trooper to clarify that he analyzed what the State Law Enforcement Division provided to him.

Additional testimony from SLED agents gave the jury a closer look at the items found in the car, which included a gun, bags of leafy greens, rolling papers, pieces of a rock-like substance found wrapped beneath layers of bags and a wad of cash totaling around $3,000.

A drug analyst from SLED confirmed rock-like substance found in baggies were identified as 55.3 crack cocaine.

