Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County.

According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the tests came back positive on Wednesday.

The animals the locations where they were found are listed below:

A skunk found near Cypress Springs Road and Timms Road in Piedmont.

A bat found near Rangeview Circle and Ashe Drive in Greenville.

Another skunk found near Runnymeade Road and Homeland Park in Pickens.

DHEC says two dogs were exposed to the skunk that was found on Cypress Springs Road and Timms Road. They also said a dog was exposed to the skunk found near Runnymeade Road.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader in a release. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook. Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when any of the following appear to be true:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent.

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended.

They have been in direct contact with a bat”

DHEC says an animals unusual behavior is an indicator of whether or not the animal might have rabies. For bats, this includes, daytime activity, inability to fly and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in a house or lawn.

Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal, says DHEC.

If anyone believes they have been exposed to any of these animals, contact DHEC at the Greenville office at 864-372-3273 or the Anderson office at 864-260-5585.

More information about rabies can be found here.

