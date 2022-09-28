Restaurant gears up for Hurricane Ian after flooding earlier this year

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buoys on the Boulevard is already gearing up for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian after being forced to close its doors earlier this year from flooding.

Weldon Boyd, the owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, said July’s flooding took them by surprise and they were not prepared, so this time around, they bought 100 sandbags and even quick dam bags in hopes to stop potential future flooding.

Quick dam bags absorb water and act as a barrier.

July’s storms and flooding caused the restaurant to close for a few days and replace things like cabinets and re-paint certain areas.

Boyd said damages alone cost around $4,000 and that does not include the $30,000 they could have made during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Boyd said the restaurant has experienced flooding around five times since opening in 2018 and the total cost keeps adding up.

“I mean, how much in the long run if you compare, if you add damages to lost revenue how much has it cost my business in five years to deal with this flooding issue on Main Street,” said Boyd.

Boyd hopes the city of North Myrtle Beach will step in to help with the recurring flooding issues.

“We need to do something about it you know? If this thing ends up being bad, then we’ll just have more damage. I’ll lose several days of sales to get the place dried out, get everything repaired and then get back going but at this point, we’re just tallying it all up,” said Boyd.

WMBF News called North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham to see if they are planning to do anything to help, and he said they are looking into ways to help stop flooding.

