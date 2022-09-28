School districts address rumors of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals.

According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally.

Here is the statement from Superintendent Dr. Royster:

“I want to address the false rumors that have been circulating in the community and on social media claiming that our schools are putting in litter boxes for students who behave like cats or other animals and allowing students to respond to teachers by meowing, among other things. The things that have been described would be disruptive to school and therefore would not be allowed. These types of rumors have been documented as circulating across the country for at least nine months and, to our knowledge, have all been unfounded. Regardless of what is or is not happening in other parts of the country, I can assure parents and our community that if students behave inappropriately, it will be addressed, and Greenville County Schools has not and will not be implementing any of the things described in these rumors or social media posts that are circulating. I never imagined that I would have to deliver this kind of message, but it is clear that some people are getting all of their information from social media and the internet and then drawing conclusions based on that information as opposed to going directly to the source. Before you believe something like this, and more importantly, before you pass that along, we would ask that you talk to the principal of your local school or reach out to the district’s ombudsmen. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for Anderson District 3 also stated that Starr-Iva Middle School does not have students that identify as cats, act like cats or have students who have requested a litter box.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.