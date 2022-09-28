SLED, coroner responding to deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville County coroner’s office are responding to a deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a large law enforcement presence on Edwards Road near East Lee Road in Taylors.

SLED confirmed agents are en route to a deputy-involved shooting. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on Edwards Road when contact was made with an armed suspect.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has also been called to the scene.

The sheriff of Greenville County will be providing an update on the incident later this afternoon.

