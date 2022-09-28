SLED: Upstate man accused of touching minor, grabbing woman’s breasts charged

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a Greenville County man was arrested for multiple incidents that took place in 2020.

On Nov. 15, 2020, 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster of Simpsonville knowingly and willfully committed battery on a minor. Arrest warrants said Foster exited the men’s restroom at the Dollar Tree, walked behind the juvenile victim, ran his thumb between the victim’s butt cheeks, and squeezed.

According to arrest warrants, on Nov. 30, 2020, while in the parking lot of a Food Lion, Foster walked up to another victim’s car, reached his hand inside the car, and grabbed the victim’s breasts.

On Dec. 5, 2020, Foster entered the women’s restroom at the Spinx and placed his hand and cell phone over the top of a stall that was occupied by the victim, according to arrest warrants.

SLED said Foster was charged with two counts of assault and battery, second-degree, and voyeurism.

Foster was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

