Testimony in trial of man accused of killing deputy shifts to inside Nissan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third day of testimony in the trial of Ray Kelly shifted from the site of an interstate crash to inside the Nissan the defendant was driving.

Kelly faces charges of murder, resisting arrest with assault, drug trafficking and other charges in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 traffic stop along Interstate 85.

The state’s first witness of the day was a sergeant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol who analyzed automobile data collected from the Interstate 85 collision on Oct. 20, 2020. Investigators said the crash happened after Kelly tried to avoid arrest during a traffic stop by driving off as Jumper held onto the car.

During the second day of testimony, the jury watched various angles of dash and body camera videos. The footage showed Kelly scuffling with deputies before driving the Nissan into the path of an 18-wheeler. Additional video showed how immediately after the semi collision, the Nissan rolled into the path of a patrol car responding to the scene.

The trooper testified that it is his opinion, based on the data he analyzed, that the patrol car hit the Nissan but not Jumper.

13th Circuit Public Defender Mindy Lipinski challenged the trooper’s findings by pointing out that the analysis did not include other data that would have been available. The prosecution asked the trooper to clarify that he analyzed what the State Law Enforcement Division provided to him.

Additional testimony from SLED agents gave the jury a closer look at the items found in the car, which included a gun, bags of leafy greens, rolling papers, pieces of a rock-like substance found wrapped beneath layers of bags and a wad of cash totaling around $3,000.

A SLED agent testified that about $3K in cash, a gun, rolling papers, a scale and "leafy greens" were found in the Nissan driven by Ray Kelly (wins)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.