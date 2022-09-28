Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.

Angel Cox, CEO of the shelter said “It really is extremely upsetting when you can’t do the mission that you’re meant to do because is to help other animals because you are full.”

She said the shelter is already over capacity with roughly 535 cats and dogs combined. Cox said there is also a waiting list of 170 dogs and 60 cats.

Cox said although they are over 110% full if push comes to shove, she will do anything to help those animals.

“Right now we don’t have room and were not opening our doors saying bring your animals on,” said Cox. But of course, if we get into a situation where a specific need arises where there is no other option, we will find a place. If we do have to put it in a temporary kennel or permanent place or foster home for it”

Cox said besides lack of space the shelter does not have enough employees to take care of the animals. If you would like to apply, you can check their job postings here.

