Vinyl flooring manufacturer to create new jobs in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Responsive Industries, a manufacturer of vinyl flooring, announced plans to establish operations and create new jobs in Greenville County.

Responsive Industries is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl, and vinyl tile. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of wood and stone selections designed for offices, retail spaces, residential areas, and more.

The company said the $10 million investment will be located at 360 Old Laurens Road in the Access Point Industrial Park in Mauldin and will serve as a distribution center.

“Responsive Industries is proud to join the Greenville County community with our new distribution center,” said Responsive Industries Chief Operating Officer Doug Van Nest. “We have committed to holding inventory stateside to avoid interruptions in the ever-changing global supply, and our ultimate goal is to manufacture our floors right here in South Carolina. We’re excited about the future and the opportunities to grow and work with the great people in South Carolina.”

Anyone interested in joining the Responsive Industries team should visit here.

