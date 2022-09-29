1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at apartment complex

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed one person and injured two on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

