1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at apartment complex

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed one person and injured two on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
Ray Kelly enters the courtroom to sit beside his attorney, !3th Circuit Public Defender Mindy...
Prosecution is close to resting its case in the trial of Ray Kelly
Crews are responding to a deadly crash on N. Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist in Travelers Rest crash