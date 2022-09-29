Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later.

Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Perry was taken to the hospital but passed away from her injuries on Sept. 28, according to the department.

With October being Pedestrian Safety month, the department is encouraging drivers to be mindful of intersections and roadways where pedestrian traffic is heavy, as well as encourage those walking at nighttime to wear light-colored or reflective clothing and be mindful of the pedestrian protocol.

