Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deploying to help hurricane victims

Ian continues its destruction.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team announced on Thursday that they are deploying to southwest Florida to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida shortly before 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. With winds up to 150 miles per hour, the hurricane caused damage and flooding on the Florida peninsula.

Two mobile ministry centers will be sent to comfort residents in areas impacted by storm damage but more could be deployed if needed.

