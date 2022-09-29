Downtown Greenville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Noma Square Oktoberfest in downtown Greenville has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

Oktoberfest was originally set to take place Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 but has now been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees, volunteers, and attendees,” said Oktoberfest organizers. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, and after much consideration, have decided to reschedule NOMA Square Oktoberfest to next weekend, Friday, Oct. 7th and Saturday, Oct. 8th. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you at the festival! Prost!”

Oktoberfest on both days will start at 11 a.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.

Full schedules will be announced soon.

