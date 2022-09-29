Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs.

The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth due to increased demand.

Winar Connection has manufactured custom cable battery and power cables, providing world-class products and services to customers. The company has an extensive portfolio of custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses, wire leads and more.

Operations are expected to be online in November 2022.

Anyone interested in joining the Winar Connection team should email resumes here.

MORE NEWS: Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deploying to help hurricane victims

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.