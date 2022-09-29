SC 250 Commission working to celebrate state’s Revolutionary War history

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The story of the American Revolutionary War cannot be told without South Carolina.

More than 200 battles were fought across the state, many in the Upstate.

“I feel like I want to open everyone else’s eyes like mine were open that this is such an important physical location for Revolutionary War history,” said Laurens County Museum Executive Director Laura Clifford Cook.

The South Carolina 250th Anniversary Commission is in charge of helping celebrate the Palmetto State’s place in American Revolutionary War history.

“We want to get ready to put our South Carolina spin, gracious spin, on bringing people here and showing them the amazing Revolutionary War sites we have. Telling them about the people who sacrificed so much to win the freedom of our country,” explained Chairman Charles Baxley.

SC 250 isn’t doing this work alone, instead partnering with local agencies across the state and helping with grants and support.

In Laurens County, plans for archeological research across the more than 10 Revolutionary War sites in the county are underway.

Whatever would be recovered will be brought to the Laurens County Museum.

“We focus on inclusion and diversity with exhibits being an important part of what we do, but education and research are equally as important,” said Cook.

At the museum, there is an archeology lab. It’s the ability to feel the history that helps connect Cook to the past.

“It always just amazes me personally when I touch something that someone else touched 100 years ago or 2,000 years ago. There’s like this personal connection that happens,” she said.

The Sestercentennial exhibit is expected to become a permanent part of the Laurens County Museum even after 2026.

