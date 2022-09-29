Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon.

The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer.

The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to the school as soon as possible. The school is waiting for buses to arrive.

Duncan Elementary will dismiss at a normal time.

