Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian has weakened down to a tropical storm but due to the impact still expected this weekend, several events have either been postponed or canceled.

Greenville Walk to End Alzheimer’s

“Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed to the afternoon of Sunday, October 16, 2022. Originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event is being postponed due to forecasted impacts of the tropical system remnants.”

Oktoberfest at Noma Square

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees, volunteers and attendees. We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, and after much consideration, have decided to reschedule NOMA Square Oktoberfest to next weekend, Friday Oct. 7th and Saturday Oct. 8th. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you at the festival! Prost!”

Simpsonville’s Oktoberfest

“Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, Oktoberfest has been postponed. Stay tune for updated plans coming soon!”

Greer Arts and Eats Fest

“The Greer Arts & Eats Festival will be postponed for a later date (TBD) because of the impending tropical storm to our region. These conditions will impact the overall logistics to the festival. The safety of festival goers, vendors, volunteers, emergency workers and everyone is our highest priority. Festival organizers are working to reschedule the festival for a later date, and we will continue to communicate this with everyone involved.”

Stewart Farms in Enoree

“We will unfortunately be closing the farm this weekend (Friday 9/30, Saturday 10/1, & Sunday 10/2) due to hurricane Ian. We hope to see you all next weekend for some fun on the farm! Praying for all the folks down in Florida and for sunny skies!”

Lush Acres Farms Fall Festival

“We can’t wait for our 2nd Annual Fall Festival! Ian, however, has other plans for us this weekend. We will be unable to run most of our attractions safely this Saturday, October 1st, due to the heavy rain and high winds that are expected. The farm will remain open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit our market and pick up some of our fresh Apple Cider Donuts and Hendersonville apples. Our October Meat Bundle will also be available on Saturday. We have a Tailgate Bundle for you this month. Everyone, please be safe, and we hope to see you next weekend.”

City of Spartanburg International Festival

“In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15.

Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!”

