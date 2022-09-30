Duke Energy provides tips, resources in preparation for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy they are prepared to respond to any potential power outages across the Carolinas in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The power company says they have 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams who will began repairing and restoring outages as soon as possible.

Below are some tips and resources to follow:

Always assume downed lines are energized and stay away. Also, remember that power lines can be hidden by debris and standing water, so use extreme caution in flooded areas.

Remember to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when operating a generator

Have an emergency plan and kit ready. Click here to learn more about storm preparation tips.

Below are ways to report any power outages:

Report on the website

Text OUT to 57801

Call 800-769-3766

Sign up for power outage alerts here, or text REG to 57801.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.