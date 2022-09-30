Greenville police trying to find missing man

Investigators are attempting to locate 45-year-old Amos Paul Swartzel
Investigators are attempting to locate 45-year-old Amos Paul Swartzel(Greenville Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13.

Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville.

Swartzel is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with grayish-brown hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a gray Nissan Altima with NC tag RCR6071.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greenville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We will have live hourly updates on Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina and...
LIVE: Hourly updates as remnants of Ian push through SC
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to quarterfinals
Event postponed
Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian
Kendra tracking Ian
3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC