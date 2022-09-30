Greenville police trying to find missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13.

Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville.

Swartzel is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with grayish-brown hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a gray Nissan Altima with NC tag RCR6071.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greenville Police Department.

