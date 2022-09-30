LIVE: Hourly updates as Hurricane Ian approaches SC coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team will have live hourly updates on-air, on our website and on our streaming apps as Hurricane Ian approaches the South Carolina coast for second landfall.

11 A.M. UPDATE

You can watch the hourly updates even if you don’t have cable, satellite or an antenna by downloading the free FOX Carolina News streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to strong winds and heavy rain in the Upstate and western North Carolina as Ian moves inland.

Gusts on Friday could rise above 40 miles per hour and heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding and landslides.

Make sure to download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts so you have the latest weather updates sent directly to your phone, even in the event of power outages.

MORE COVERAGE: Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Ian

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.