Man diagnosed with mental health issue missing in Pickens, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man from Pickens.

44-year-old Ronald Scott Kennan is believed to have left his home on Walhalla Highway on foot between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies.

Kennan is described as five foot eleven and weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue dress shirt, and a black backpack holding a laptop computer.

Deputies said Kennan is diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and type two diabetes.

Anyone with information on where Kennan might be is asked to call Detected Reed Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.

