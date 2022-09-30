Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed(Source: Pawleys Island PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand Strand.

Pawleys Island police have been providing updates through social media, sharing photos of the pier torn down by the surge.

The tide has already covered the South Causeway all the way to Wyndham Drive and police have closed the area and urged people to stay home or take precautions when traveling.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

