Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area.

RELATED | Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire on Cedar Street, no injuries reported

PLEASE only send us photos and videos if you can do so safely.

Share your pictures and videos of Hurricane Ian by clicking here.

RELATED | Crews use high-water vehicle to rescue residents, pets after Pawleys Island home floods

