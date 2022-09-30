SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state.

Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md.

“We’re starting to see conditions quickly deteriorate as a result of Ian’s impact, and this storm is far from over,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina.

“Our crews worked through Thursday night and Friday morning, but with the current dangerous conditions in our coastal areas, we’ve had to send our crews to a safe location. Rest assured, we will work safely and as quickly as we can until every one of our customers has their power restored. We appreciate our customers’ patience and support.”

Dominion Energy said it is continuing to release water from Lake Murray as part of its normal operations and is monitoring the storm.

As of 12:10 p.m., over 53,882 people were without power in the state. The majority of impacted people are near the coast.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina are bringing out-of-state help to assist with power restoration. A representative said 143 people from TN, LA and KY are aiding with Hurricane Ian.

The organization reported 6,553 meters were without power across the state Friday morning. A map of outages can be found at the link here.

The Palmetto Co-op is working with 20 Middle Tennessee (TN) personnel and 10 Owen Electric (KY) personnel.

The Berkeley Co-op is working with 12 Nolin (KY), six Cumberland Valley (KY), 11 Kenergy (KY), six Shelby Energy (KY), six West Kentucky (KY) and 31 SLEMCO (LA) personnel.

The Black River Co-op is working with eight Holston (TN) personnel.

The Lynches River Co-op is working with the South Kentucky (KY) Co-op. It is providing five people to help with power restoration.

The Tri-County Co-op is working with four Fleming Mason (KY) people and four people from the Licking Valley (KY) Co-op.

The Edisto Co-op is working with 12 members of the Appalachian (TN) and eight members of the Cumberland (TN) Co-op.

