Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty

Sgt. Conley Jumper
Sgt. Conley Jumper(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.

Read the Sheriff’s response in full:

