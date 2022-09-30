Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty

“Almost two years ago this agency lost one of its finest.

Sgt. William Conley Jumper Jr. was killed when a suspect attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Yesterday a GUILTY verdict was reached in the trial for the man accused of killing him. He will serve life in prison.

This week Jumper’s loved ones had to relive that fateful day, sitting feet away from the man that took his life, as they watched footage and heard details no loved one ever should. Jumper’s fellow deputies and friends that lived those last moments with him had to take the stand and testify on things they will never be able to erase from their memories. They showed bravery and courage and I am proud of the way they honored their fallen comrade.

While that verdict brings some closure in the fight for justice, Sgt. Jumper’s family and friends, our GCSO agency, and our community, continue to mourn his loss.

We will never forget Jumper, or his brave service to Greenville County.

You can rest now Tango 31, justice has been served.”