Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter.

The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.

Here’s a list of facilities offering shelter:

  • Men can go to Greenville Rescue Mission located at 575 W. Washington Street in Greenville.
  • Women can go to Shepherd’s Gate at 11 Regency Hill Drive in Greenville.
  • Both men and women can go to the Spartanburg Rescue Mission located at 189 North Forest Street in Spartanburg and Cherokee County Rescue Mission located at 227 Henderson Street in Gaffney.

