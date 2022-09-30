VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm.

Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding.

Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand Strand.

The tide has already covered the South Causeway all the way to Wyndham Drive and police have closed the area and urged people to stay home or take precautions when traveling.

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed (Source: Pawleys Island PD)

A video shared by the Isle of Palms Police Department shows rough seas churning toward the beach in the small coastal city just outside Charleston. The city is under multiple hazard warnings as the storm nears, including storm surge, high surf, and flash flood. “Stay out of the water and stay off the beach. Please don’t [put] first responders in unnecessary danger,” police tweeted alongside the video.

A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Friday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the Charleston Police Department announced that until further notice, officers were sheltering in place at police substations except to respond to critical calls in a limited capacity.

Myrtle Beach police captured video of an SUV attempting to drive through flooded roads.

A video shared by the Isle of Palms Police Department shows rough seas churning toward the beach in the small coastal city just outside Charleston.

