Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ after afternoon crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway.

Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west on Patton Avenue when their vehicle crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic and crashed with a Ford Van.

The passenger in Saturn, 90-year-old Julia Gantt, died on scene.

The driver of the Saturn, her husband, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but he is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.