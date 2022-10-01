Asheville ministry helps hurricane victims

By Anna Arinder
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hearts with Hands is deploying several trucks filled with relief supplies for those who fell victim to Hurricane Ian.

The ministry said their “boxes of hope” are packed with non-perishable food items that can last someone up to 24 hours. Volunteers will also pass out hygiene kits for men, women, and children.

Mandy Freeman is the communications director for Hearts with Hands. She tells FOX Carolina, they want anyone receiving these items, to feel the love of Christ.

“The heart behind all of that really just is to share the love of Jesus and to say to people you know look.. your situation is really tough. You’re living in a really dark moment, but we want to share the light and know that there is hope. And we do that again just by meeting some immediate needs.”

Freeman said they are also keeping an eye on the Carolina coastline, and could potentially be helping people there as well. If you would like to donate, click here.

