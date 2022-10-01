Bond denied again for man facing child sex abuse charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man facing almost a dozen charges of sexual misconduct with a child will remain behind bars for now.

We first told you about 73-year-old Harry Reams O’Neal, and his wife Andrea, in March when the couple was arrested.

Investigators say they abused their adopted daughter.

Today in court, she gave an emotional plea, calling on the judge to deny his bond for a second time.

“My name is Claire Mann and for the vast majority of my life I have lived in fear of the man here in front of you,” Mann said in her victim impact statement. “There hasn’t been a season in my life where I haven’t felt the pain and fear of what he’s done to me.”

Mann is now 29 years old. She reported the alleged abuse to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in January this year.

The prosecutor outlined seven years of abuse, saying it started when Mann was 12.

They say O’Neal would sexually abuse Mann, saying the acts were sacred between them and God.

Mann said the abuse happened at home and at church.

“Anyone who is able to do to me what this man did is certainly a dangerous person and I would respectfully ask for you to deny him the privilege of bond for my own safety and the safety of those in the community,” Mann said to the judge.

O’Neal’s attorney, Frank Eppes, argued since the alleged crimes happened years ago and because investigators have not found evidence of the videos, O’Neal should be granted bail, like his wife.

Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. disagreed, saying O’Neal posed a threat to the community and was a flight risk.

Eppes said he plans to file another motion for bond, which would likely go before a judge in January.

You can read Mann’s statement in full below:

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, there are resources available to help.

