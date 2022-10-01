2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night.

According to deputies, deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29.

Deputies say the victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said after an investigation Geonessy Monet Vargas -Sanchez and John Rafael Corona-Rodriguez were arrested about twenty away on Verde Vista Circle.

Vargas-Sanchez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Corona-Rodriguez is being charged with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held on a $30,000 secure bond.

Both are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

“Thank you to the Deputies and Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office who worked quickly and were able to take the suspects into custody without further incident,” says Angie Tullis, Captain of Criminal Investigations at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

