Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from dementia in Abbeville Co.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and was last seen in Honea Path.
According to deputies, 77-year-old Jorge Gonzalez was last seen around Whiteflag Drive.
Gonzalez is believed to be in a 2017 Nissan Frontier similar to the one in the photo below.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 911.
