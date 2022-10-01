Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from dementia in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and was last seen in Honea Path.

According to deputies, 77-year-old Jorge Gonzalez was last seen around Whiteflag Drive.

Gonzalez is believed to be in a 2017 Nissan Frontier similar to the one in the photo below.

Deputies searching for missing man in Abbeville County last seen in a similar Nissan Frontier. (Abbeville County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 911.

